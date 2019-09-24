KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 231,000 UP 4,000
SLCORP 23,500 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 107,000 UP 1,500
DaelimInd 100,000 DN 1,500
HITEJINRO 26,450 UP 250
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14600 UP150
KiaMtr 46,050 DN 350
Donga Socio Holdings 87,400 DN 1,100
SK hynix 83,400 UP 600
Youngpoong 603,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,200 UP 1,150
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,350 DN 350
Kogas 41,250 UP 150
DB HiTek 15,950 DN 50
CJ 85,100 UP 700
JWPHARMA 28,100 0
Hanwha 25,750 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,100 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 42,650 DN 200
AmoreG 66,500 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 134,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 339,500 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 14,550 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,100 UP 150
TaekwangInd 1,167,000 DN 10,000
SsangyongCement 6,270 UP 30
KAL 23,900 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,805 UP 80
LG Corp. 71,500 DN 100
SsangyongMtr 3,100 0
BoryungPharm 12,200 0
L&L 12,900 UP 150
NamyangDairy 501,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,000 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 UP 150
Shinsegae 267,500 UP 5,500
Nongshim 258,000 UP 5,000
SGBC 41,250 0
