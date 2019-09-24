KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 87,500 DN 600
LOTTE 37,950 UP 300
AK Holdings 34,050 UP 450
Binggrae 58,500 UP 900
GCH Corp 21,250 DN 50
LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,250 UP 100
POSCO 232,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 100,000 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 202,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 39,000 DN 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,465 UP 85
DB INSURANCE 51,000 DN 400
SamsungElec 49,500 UP 200
NHIS 12,850 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,500 UP 100
LS 48,750 UP 600
GC Corp 120,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 33,600 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,300 DN 450
LGInt 17,950 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,810 DN 20
SBC 16,900 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 26,000 0
TONGYANG 1,620 UP 35
Daesang 22,350 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,740 UP 270
ORION Holdings 16,450 UP 400
KISWire 24,100 UP 100
LotteFood 450,000 UP 2,500
NEXENTIRE 9,190 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 84,600 UP 200
KCC 233,000 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 238,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 131,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,670 UP 40
SKC 42,500 UP 250
GS Retail 41,900 UP 650
Ottogi 589,000 0
IlyangPharm 21,650 UP 150
