KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,400 UP 300
MERITZ SECU 5,030 0
HtlShilla 85,100 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 41,350 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 102,500 DN 500
Hanssem 62,600 UP 100
KSOE 126,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 18,450 UP 350
OCI 72,500 UP 1,400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,100 DN 50
KorZinc 441,500 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,100 DN 270
SYC 50,800 UP 600
HyundaiMipoDock 46,300 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 30,450 DN 300
S-Oil 103,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 112,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,700 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 72,900 UP 500
Mobis 259,500 UP 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,800 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 13,050 0
S-1 97,200 DN 100
Hanchem 81,100 UP 900
DWS 40,000 UP 50
UNID 46,400 UP 550
KEPCO 26,750 UP 400
SamsungSecu 36,050 UP 50
SKTelecom 240,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 55,700 DN 600
HyundaiElev 93,000 DN 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,750 UP 50
Hanon Systems 12,250 DN 100
SK 214,000 UP 2,000
DAEKYO 6,100 UP 50
GKL 21,150 UP 250
Handsome 29,750 DN 750
WJ COWAY 81,200 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 0
(MORE)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
Moon, U.N. chief discuss Korea peace process, climate change