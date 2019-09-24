IBK 13,300 DN 200

KorElecTerm 46,700 DN 50

NamhaeChem 9,650 DN 90

DONGSUH 18,050 DN 200

BGF 6,130 UP 20

SamsungEng 16,900 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 92,000 UP 700

PanOcean 4,730 UP 25

SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 0

CheilWorldwide 24,600 DN 50

KT 27,750 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189000 UP8500

LG Uplus 13,850 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 UP 600

KT&G 104,000 0

DHICO 7,070 DN 130

LG Display 14,300 UP 50

Kangwonland 29,300 DN 50

NAVER 158,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 138,000 UP 3,500

NCsoft 527,000 UP 5,000

DSME 31,200 DN 300

DSINFRA 6,410 DN 70

DWEC 4,815 UP 30

Donga ST 84,000 UP 300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,900 UP 100

CJ CheilJedang 236,500 UP 2,000

DongwonF&B 221,000 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 34,650 0

LGH&H 1,287,000 UP 24,000

LGCHEM 327,000 UP 3,500

KEPCO E&C 24,450 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,900 DN 500

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,950 UP 650

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 66,800 UP 1,700

Celltrion 168,500 DN 2,500

Huchems 21,750 UP 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,000 DN 200

