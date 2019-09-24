KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,300 DN 200
KorElecTerm 46,700 DN 50
NamhaeChem 9,650 DN 90
DONGSUH 18,050 DN 200
BGF 6,130 UP 20
SamsungEng 16,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 92,000 UP 700
PanOcean 4,730 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 0
CheilWorldwide 24,600 DN 50
KT 27,750 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189000 UP8500
LG Uplus 13,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,300 UP 600
KT&G 104,000 0
DHICO 7,070 DN 130
LG Display 14,300 UP 50
Kangwonland 29,300 DN 50
NAVER 158,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 138,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 527,000 UP 5,000
DSME 31,200 DN 300
DSINFRA 6,410 DN 70
DWEC 4,815 UP 30
Donga ST 84,000 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,900 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 236,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 221,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 34,650 0
LGH&H 1,287,000 UP 24,000
LGCHEM 327,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 24,450 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,900 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,950 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 66,800 UP 1,700
Celltrion 168,500 DN 2,500
Huchems 21,750 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,000 DN 200
