KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 76,100 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 32,050 DN 600
GS 51,000 UP 300
CJ CGV 35,500 UP 1,050
HYUNDAILIVART 14,350 UP 200
LIG Nex1 35,000 UP 300
FILA KOREA 60,500 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,000 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,850 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,535 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 140,500 UP 3,000
LF 20,650 0
FOOSUNG 8,820 UP 10
JW HOLDINGS 6,110 UP 30
SK Innovation 169,500 0
POONGSAN 22,950 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 44,000 UP 200
Hansae 19,600 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 62,300 UP 400
Youngone Corp 36,450 UP 50
KOLON IND 43,600 UP 550
HanmiPharm 287,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,180 DN 30
emart 115,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY323 00 UP1650
KOLMAR KOREA 44,350 UP 100
CUCKOO 116,000 UP 3,500
COSMAX 74,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 34,900 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 318,500 UP 1,500
INNOCEAN 66,500 UP 2,500
Doosan Bobcat 35,350 DN 200
Netmarble 98,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S355000 DN1000
ORION 99,700 UP 1,800
BGF Retail 195,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 48,300 UP 450
HDC-OP 33,000 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,000 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 100
