Seoul stocks gain for 13th day ahead of U.S.-China trade talks
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended higher Tuesday, extending their winning streak to a 13th straight session, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S.-China trade talks will resume in couple of weeks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.34 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 2,101.04. Trade volume was moderate at 527 million shares worth 4.3 trillion won (US$3.6 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 414 to 397.
All eyes are on the upcoming high-level trade talks between the United States and China, though market participants do not expect any major breakthroughs, or a complete deal, to come out of the talks, analysts said.
"In today's session, the fact the U.S. asked a Chinese delegation to delay its planned trip to U.S. farms after working-level talks last week helped boost investor sentiment," Meritz Securities analyst Ha In-hwan said.
U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he does not feel he needs to secure an agreement before next year's election.
Institutional investors scooped tech and auto stocks as they expect such stocks to post improved earnings in coming quarters on rising demand.
Institutions bought a net 374 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and individuals' stock selling valued at 379 billion won.
Large-cap stocks advanced across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.4 percent to 49,500 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.7 percent to 83,400 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.8 percent to 134,000 won and No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis jumped 3.2 percent to 259,500 won.
Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis closed higher as they will form a $4 billion joint venture with Ireland-based autonomous vehicle startup Aptiv next year to develop a self-driving platform.
Among decliners, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom fell 0.2 percent to 240,500 won, No. 1 shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries declined 0.3 percent to 355,000 won and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries shed 4.9 percent to 39,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,195.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.70 won from the previous session.
