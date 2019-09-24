(News Focus) Moon, Trump seen solidifying momentum for N.K. dialogue
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump strove Monday to spur the growing momentum for nuclear talks with North Korea by renewing conciliatory messages such as ruling out any use of force against the regime.
They held talks on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York as the allies seek to reinforce coordination ahead of the working-level nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang, which are expected to resume in the coming weeks.
After the conclusion of last month's South Korea-U.S. combined military exercise, the North looks set to return to dialogue amid hopes that the recent ouster of hawkish U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton will add flexibility to the upcoming nuclear talks.
Seoul's National Intelligence Service told parliament on Tuesday that chances are high that the talks between the U.S. and the North will resume in two to three weeks and that, should there be an agreement from the talks, the two sides could hold a third summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un within this year.
"The two leaders reaffirmed their existing commitments that (the two countries) will not use force against North Korea and that, if it denuclearizes, a bright future will be provided," a senior official at South Korea's presidential office told reporters after the Moon-Trump summit.
The official added that Trump reiterated his "strong intention" to make substantive progress in the efforts to achieve denuclearization and a lasting peace on the peninsula based on the accord from his historic first summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last year.
At the Singapore summit, Trump and Kim agreed to seek to build new bilateral relations, make joint efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the peninsula and work toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.
The messages from the latest Moon-Trump summit came after a North Korean foreign ministry official said last week that discussions on denuclearization may be possible "when threats and hurdles endangering our system security and obstructing our development are clearly removed."
The official's remarks were seen as a renewed call for the U.S. to come up with surefire ways to ensure the security of the North Korean regime and ease or lift international sanctions that have crippled the country's already moribund economy.
"Through the mention of the allies ruling out any use of force against the North, the U.S. and the South have brought home the message that they are sufficiently thinking about or interested in the issue of security assurance to the regime," Park Won-gon, professor of international politics at Handong Global University, said.
"That mention came in broad generalities as going into detail about what they can give could potentially weaken their bargaining power in the lead-up to the resumption of negotiations with the North," he added.
Trump's earlier remarks also augured well for the upcoming talks with Pyongyang.
Last week, Trump said without elaborating that "maybe a new method would be very good," an apparent allusion to the North's repeated call for a "new calculation method" for the bilateral negotiations on its denuclearization in return for U.S. concessions.
Expectations for greater flexibility on the U.S. side have also emerged as Trump has recently fired his top conservative security advisor Bolton, who has long stuck to a hard-line stance demanding that the North first take sweeping denuclearization steps before any substantial rewards are given.
Some observers forecast that, should the nuclear talks resume, Washington and Pyongyang could seek a compromise, possibly short of complete, verifiable denuclearization, due to growing political needs.
Ahead of his full-fledged reelection campaign, Trump may feel tempted to seek a foreign policy coup on an issue that has eluded his predecessors. Kim is in urgent need of sanctions relief to advance his economic agenda that may be directly linked to his legitimacy as a leader.
Monday's summit also highlighted Moon's efforts to tamp down the talk of a fissure in the bilateral alliance.
Tensions have recently flared up between the allies as Washington publicly displayed its displeasure over Seoul's decision to end a military information-sharing deal with Tokyo, seen as a rare platform for the U.S.' trilateral security cooperation with its two Asian allies.
Friction could also emerge as Seoul and Washington engage in another grueling tug of war on how much South Korea will pay to support the upkeep of 28.500 American troops on the peninsula.
Apparently as part of efforts to strengthen the alliance, South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp. signed a deal to import an additional US$9.6 billion worth of liquefied natural gas from the United States for up to 18 years.
Moon also put forward a plan to purchase U.S. weapons over the next three years.
"During the time I have been working together with you, the ROK (Republic of Korea)-U.S. alliance has been evolving in a great way, especially in the economic field," Moon said in his opening remarks at the summit.
"We have been able to revise a bilateral free trade agreement, and that has been a great success, while many Korean companies are increasing their investment in America," he added.
