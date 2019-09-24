Samsung Heavy says client cancels orders for 2 drillships
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Tuesday it has been notified of the cancellation of drillship orders by a Swiss customer.
Earlier, Swiss-based offshore driller Transocean Ltd. announced that it will relinquish interests in two drillships under construction -- the Ocean Rig Santorini and the Ocean Rig Crete -- to Samsung Heavy without specifying the reason. Transocean added that, upon the relinquishment, the company will not make further payments to Samsung Heavy.
The two ships were originally ordered by Ocean Rig UDW Inc., which Transocean acquired last year, in 2013 and 2014 for a total US$1.43 billion.
Samsung Heavy said it will review Transocean's contract cancellation and announce follow-up measures within a month.
Industry insiders speculated that Samsung Heavy may take steps to confiscate advance payments it received from Ocean Rig and classify the drillships as inventory.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
3
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'