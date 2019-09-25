S. Korea, Australia to expand ties on renewable energy
By Lee Chi-dong
NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Australia reached a summit deal Tuesday to strengthen partnerships on hydrogen and other renewable energy, said Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office.
Holding talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session, President Moon Jae-in noted that bilateral economic cooperation has broadened since a bilateral free trade agreement took effect in 2014.
The two sides have worked closely together, especially in trade, investment, infrastructure, defense and arms development.
The leaders agreed to expand cooperation in the renewable energy sector, including the use of hydrogen, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon requested the Australian government's support for South Korean firms seeking to take part in major infrastructure projects there as well as in the Australian military's weapon acquisition programs.
Moon briefed the prime minister on the Korean Peninsula security conditions and Seoul's peace initiative.
Morrison said his government will continue to support Moon's efforts for the establishment of peace on the peninsula.
It was their second summit. They had the previous meeting in November last year, when they traveled to Papua New Guinea for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
