(LEAD) S. Korea, Australia to deepen energy, defense industry ties
By Lee Chi-dong
NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Australia agreed Tuesday to expand their partnerships especially on energy and arms development as their leaders had talks here, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Holding a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session, President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that the two sides will cooperate more closely on defense, hydrogen economy and core mineral resources.
For South Korea, he said, Australia is a "true friend," having dispatched more than 17,000 troops to the 1950-53 Korean War to help fight against North Korea, according to the Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.
Moon talked about an excavation project under way on a front-line hill, Arrowhead Ridge, where fierce battles were fought, and pledged full support for the return of any remains of Australian soldiers, Ko added.
Morrison reaffirmed Canberra's support for the Korean Peninsula peace process.
He pointed out that South Korean companies have superb technologies, particularly in arms development, infrastructure and automobile production, and that Australia wants "win-win" trade and economic ties.
He invited Moon to visit Australia, saying it has been a decade since a South Korean president has traveled there.
It was their first summit since Morrison scored a victory in the May federal elections. They had the previous summit in November last year, when they traveled to Papua New Guinea for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. A free trade agreement between South Korea and Australia took effect in 2014.
Both nations belong to a mid-power group, known as MIKTA for the initials of its five member states -- Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.
