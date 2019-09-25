(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. national security advisers meet in New York
(ATTN: CHANGES photo)
NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national security adviser had a meeting Tuesday with his new U.S. counterpart on the sidelines of a U.N. session, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, had talks with President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, at a New York hotel.
They agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation between the national security councils of the two sides. They also agreed to meet again either in Seoul or Washington at an early date, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.
They plan to cooperate closely on follow-up measures to what was discussed in the summit between President Moon Jae-in and Trump on Monday, she added.
