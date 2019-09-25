Hyundai's autonomous vehicle JV is credit positive: Moody's
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group's plan to form a US$4 billion joint venture with Ireland-based autonomous vehicle startup Aptiv Plc is credit positive for the group's three affiliates, Moody's Investors Service said Wednesday.
Moody's maintained its Baa1 issuer ratings and negative outlooks for Hyundai Motor Co., Kia Motors Corp. and Hyundai Mobis Co.
On Tuesday, the South Korean carmaker announced it will set up the 50:50 joint company with Aptiv to develop a self-driving platform as it seeks to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.
"The proposed JV with Aptiv will provide the Hyundai Motor group companies earlier access to level 4 and 5 autonomous driving technologies, with the potential for accelerated commercialization of such products," Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer Yoo Wan-hee said in a statement.
There are five levels of driving automation defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers International. At Level 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all criteria are not satisfied. At Level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive under any conditions.
"The cash contribution to the JV is also manageable, given the three companies' strong balance sheets," Yoo said.
The combination of Aptiv's advanced autonomous driving technologies and Hyundai's car manufacturing capabilities could generate great synergies for both companies, allowing them to lead the world's autonomous driving ecosystem, Hyundai Motor Group said earlier.
The JV will help alleviate the high research and development costs involving the development of autonomous driving solutions for Hyundai Motor Group, given Aptiv's solid technological position in this market, Moody's said.
(END)
