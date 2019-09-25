Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Major conglomerates involved in lawsuits worth 13 tln won: report

All Headlines 08:58 September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's 30 biggest conglomerates were found to be engaged in over 13 trillion won (US$11 billion) worth of lawsuits in the first half of the year, a local market research firm said Wednesday.

In their earnings reports for the January-June period, 176 affiliates of the top 30 business groups, including Samsung and other major chaebol, reported they were facing 5,700 lawsuits valued at a combined 13.57 trillion won, CEO Score said in a statement.

POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, topped the list. It is involved in suits worth a whopping 3.3 trillion won, or one quarter of the total value, it said.

"Conglomerates with construction affiliates reported a high value of lawsuits at the end of June," the statement said.

POSCO, Samsung Group, Doosan Group and GS Group have construction affiliates under their wings.
(END)

Keywords
#conglomerates-lawsuits
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!