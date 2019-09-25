Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 20

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 26/14 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/14 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/14 Sunny 20

Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 20

Jeju 25/18 Sunny 20

Daegu 26/14 Sunny 20

Busan 25/17 Sunny 20

