Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 25

All Headlines 09:46 September 25, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to return home after trip to New York

-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving justice minister's family

-- Last day of defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea

-- ADB's latest economic outlook for S. Korea
