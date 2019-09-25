Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Sept. 25
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Moon to return home after trip to New York
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving justice minister's family
-- Last day of defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- ADB's latest economic outlook for S. Korea
