Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Stocks open lower on U.S. losses

All Headlines 09:25 September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower on Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 11.07 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,089.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Tuesday (local time), the U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested weaker than expected economic data and woes over a potential impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.53 percent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 14.46 percent.

On the Seoul bourse, market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.81 percent and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, was down 1.2 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.12 percent and POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, declined 0.86 percent.

In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion climbed 1.19 percent, and Samsung BioLogics was up 0.47 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,196.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!