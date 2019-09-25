Stocks open lower on U.S. losses
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower on Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 11.07 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,089.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Tuesday (local time), the U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested weaker than expected economic data and woes over a potential impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.53 percent, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 14.46 percent.
On the Seoul bourse, market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.81 percent and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, was down 1.2 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.12 percent and POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, declined 0.86 percent.
In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion climbed 1.19 percent, and Samsung BioLogics was up 0.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,196.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
-
3
(News Focus) Moon, Trump seen solidifying momentum for N.K. dialogue
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul