Minister says S. Korea playing key role in global fight against climate change
NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has solidified its position as a key player in the global fight against climate change with an announcement that it will host a green growth summit next year, Seoul's top environmental policy maker said Tuesday.
Attending the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York a day earlier, President Moon Jae-in declared that the second P4G summit will take place in South Korea in June.
P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a public-private initiative to tackle climate change and other sustainable development challenges.
Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae said the summit will be held in Seoul in late June. No date has been fixed yet.
He said South Korea is making preparations for the event under the themes of "participation" and "action."
In this year's Climate Action Summit, leaders of many countries announced plans to further cut greenhouse gas emissions.
"It's highly meaningful in that they demonstrated a commitment to raising greenhouse gas emissions targets and improving climate change policies," Cho said at a press briefing.
They have effectively sent a "strong political signal" to the civilian sector, including businesses, financial institutions and civil society, he added.
In that sense, the minister said, the P4G summit in Seoul will serve as another crucial event for the international campaign against climate change.
Two related global organizations -- the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Global Green Growth Institute -- are based in South Korea.
Moon revealed Seoul's plan to double its contribution to the GCF to US$200 million.
"A response to climate change requires active participation not just by advanced nations but also developing ones. But most developing nations suffer shortages of budget and technology," the minister said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
