U.S. navy chief visits S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. navy chief visited South Korea for talks with his counterpart on ways to strengthen the allies' joint readiness posture and boost cooperation between their services, the Navy here said Wednesday.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a two-day visit, his first trip to South Korea since he took office last month.
He is set to hold a meeting with South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Sim Seung-seob to exchange opinions on key pending issues, according to the Navy.
He will then pay a courtesy call on Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, and meet with U.S. naval officers stationed here before leaving the country, it added.
Gilday, who previously served as the director of the U.S. Joint Staff, took over the service as the U.S. navy's 32nd chief in August.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
-
3
(News Focus) Moon, Trump seen solidifying momentum for N.K. dialogue
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul