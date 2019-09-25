The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 September 25, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.50 1.50
3-M 1.51 1.50
6-M 1.51 1.50
12-M 1.52 1.52
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
Most Saved
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
-
3
(News Focus) Moon, Trump seen solidifying momentum for N.K. dialogue
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
5
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost