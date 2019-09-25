Presidential office sets up task force to tackle spread of ASF
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday it has set up a task force to pool efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF).
The team, led by Lee Ho-seung, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, held its first meeting Tuesday, officials said, amid growing concerns over the possible spread of the deadly animal disease despite massive quarantine efforts.
"We are seeking to contain ASF in a well-organized and practical manner through the task force," a presidential official told reporters. "Cheong Wa Dae and the government are stepping up efforts to tackle the issue."
Earlier in the day, South Korea reported a new suspected ASF case at a farm on Ganghwa Island in Incheon, around 60 kilometers west of Seoul.
If confirmed, it would mark the sixth ASF case in the country in around a week.
The government has culled around 20,000 pigs so far since the country reported its first confirmed ASF case on Sept. 17.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
(News Focus) Moon, Trump seen solidifying momentum for N.K. dialogue
-
3
(LEAD) Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
5
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session