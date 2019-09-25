Top diplomats of S. Korea, Malaysia hold talks at U.N. gathering
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Malaysia held talks in New York and discussed a bilateral trade pact and other issues of mutual interest, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with her Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, on Tuesday (U.S. time), on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, the ministry said in a release.
During the talks, they agreed to work closely together for a successful summit of the leaders of South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) slated to be held in the southeastern city of Busan in late November.
They discussed joint efforts toward striking a free trade deal between the two countries on the occasion of the South Korea-ASEAN summit, sharing the view that it will help advance bilateral exchanges in economic fields.
Kang also briefed Saifuddin on the current situation of the Korean Peninsula and South Korea's commitment toward denuclearization and building permanent peace in the region, and Saifuddin expressed his country's continued support for Seoul's efforts, the ministry added.
