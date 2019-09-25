KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 98,800 DN 1,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 DN200
KiaMtr 45,850 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,800 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 42,800 UP 150
HITEJINRO 26,800 UP 350
Yuhan 227,000 DN 4,000
SLCORP 23,050 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 145,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 101,500 DN 5,500
AK Holdings 32,750 DN 1,300
LOTTE 37,350 DN 600
GS Retail 42,000 UP 100
Ottogi 584,000 DN 5,000
LS 47,400 DN 1,350
IlyangPharm 20,850 DN 800
GC Corp 117,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 32,550 DN 1,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 37,600 DN 2,700
DaeduckElec 10,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 223,000 DN 15,500
KPIC 126,500 DN 4,500
MERITZ SECU 4,955 DN 75
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,530 DN 140
SKC 39,850 DN 2,650
HtlShilla 83,700 DN 1,400
KISWire 23,850 DN 250
LotteFood 447,000 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 9,050 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 84,100 DN 500
KCC 230,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 65,400 DN 1,100
HyundaiMtr 134,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 335,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 14,250 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,350 DN 2,750
TaekwangInd 1,153,000 DN 14,000
SsangyongCement 6,160 DN 110
KAL 23,250 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,735 DN 70
