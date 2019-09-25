Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 September 25, 2019

LG Corp. 70,700 DN 800
SsangyongMtr 3,070 DN 30
BoryungPharm 12,050 DN 150
L&L 12,800 DN 100
NamyangDairy 495,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,150 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,450 DN 500
Shinsegae 259,000 DN 8,500
Nongshim 253,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 40,950 DN 300
Hyosung 84,500 DN 3,000
Binggrae 58,100 DN 400
GCH Corp 21,000 DN 250
LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,000 DN 250
POSCO 230,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 101,500 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,700 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,425 DN 40
DB INSURANCE 52,500 UP 1,500
SamsungElec 48,900 DN 600
NHIS 12,550 DN 300
SK Discovery 22,850 DN 650
Donga Socio Holdings 87,200 DN 200
SK hynix 81,900 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 594,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,150 DN 2,050
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,750 DN 600
Kogas 40,200 DN 1,050
Hanwha 25,100 DN 650
DB HiTek 15,750 DN 200
CJ 83,500 DN 1,600
JWPHARMA 27,850 DN 250
LGInt 17,650 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 6,640 DN 170
SBC 16,500 DN 400
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 UP 300
TONGYANG 1,580 DN 40
(MORE)

