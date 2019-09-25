KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daesang 22,100 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,640 DN 100
ORION Holdings 16,150 DN 300
Hanmi Science 40,150 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 99,300 DN 3,200
Hanssem 61,200 DN 1,400
KSOE 124,000 DN 2,500
Hanwha Chem 17,750 DN 700
OCI 68,700 DN 3,800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,900 DN 1,200
KorZinc 446,000 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,960 DN 140
SYC 50,200 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 45,200 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 30,350 DN 100
S-Oil 102,000 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 110,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,000 DN 10,000
KumhoPetrochem 70,200 DN 2,700
Mobis 255,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,300 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 12,800 DN 250
S-1 96,500 DN 700
Hanchem 80,100 DN 1,000
DWS 38,350 DN 1,650
UNID 45,950 DN 450
KEPCO 26,600 DN 150
SamsungSecu 35,600 DN 450
SKTelecom 240,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 55,600 DN 100
HyundaiElev 87,700 DN 5,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,250 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 12,350 UP 100
SK 208,000 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 50
GKL 20,500 DN 650
Handsome 29,250 DN 500
WJ COWAY 82,300 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,500 UP 2,500
IBK 13,300 0
