KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KorElecTerm 46,550 DN 150
NamhaeChem 9,240 DN 410
DONGSUH 17,950 DN 100
BGF 6,070 DN 60
SamsungEng 16,600 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 90,900 DN 1,100
PanOcean 4,600 DN 130
SAMSUNG CARD 33,750 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,900 UP 300
KT 27,500 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL186500 DN2500
LG Uplus 13,650 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,100 DN 200
KT&G 104,500 UP 500
DHICO 6,940 DN 130
LG Display 14,150 DN 150
Kangwonland 30,200 UP 900
NAVER 158,000 0
Kakao 136,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 522,000 DN 5,000
DSME 30,800 DN 400
DSINFRA 6,270 DN 140
DWEC 4,730 DN 85
Donga ST 82,500 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,650 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 236,000 DN 500
DongwonF&B 220,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 34,100 DN 550
LGH&H 1,290,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 305,000 DN 22,000
KEPCO E&C 22,900 DN 1,550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,400 DN 2,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,850 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,450 DN 1,200
LGELECTRONICS 66,200 DN 600
Celltrion 166,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,350 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 10,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,900 UP 900
KIH 73,900 DN 2,200
