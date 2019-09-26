Consumer sentiment improves but still short of par in Sept.
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer sentiment significantly improved from a month earlier in September but is still below the benchmark, central bank data showed Thursday, apparently reflecting concerns over a steady decline in exports and sluggish growth.
The composite consumer sentiment index came to 96.9 this month, up 4.4 from the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The sharp rise comes after four consecutive months of decline since May, and also after the index dipped to more than a two-year low of 92.5 last month.
A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The data came as Asia's fourth-largest economy is showing signs of a slowdown, partly on the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute that has led to nine consecutive months of decline in South Korean exports.
The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday slashed its growth outlook for South Korea to 2.1 percent, from 2.5 percent forecast April, while global ratings appraiser Fitch Ratings estimates the economy to expand 2 percent this year.
The BOK has also trimmed its 2019 growth outlook to 2.2 percent from 2.6 percent forecast January and 2.5 percent in April.
The index, gauging people's sentiment toward current economic conditions, came to only 68 this month, up 5 from a month earlier.
The index on economic conditions six months from now came to 75, up 9 from August but still far below the benchmark.
