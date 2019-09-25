Woori Bank to sell 4 pct stake in parent group to Taiwan's Fubon
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Woori Bank, a major South Korean commercial lender, will sell its 4-percent stake in its parent Woori Financial Group Inc. to the insurance unit of Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding, Woori Financial said Wednesday.
Woori Bank will sell its 28.89 million shares worth 358.4 billion won (US$299 million), or 12,408 won a piece, in Woori Financial to Fubon on Thursday, Woori Financial said in a regulatory filing.
The transaction will be made through pre-market block trading to minimize impact on overall stock prices.
Woori Bank acquired 42.1 million shares in Woori Financial earlier this month in exchange for handing over the bank's credit card unit to the parent company.
Under South Korean law, banks are banned from owning a stake in a financial holding company and are required to sell the stake within six months after acquiring the stake.
Woori Bank will sell the remaining stake in Woori Financial to investors at home and abroad, according to the filing.


