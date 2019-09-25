S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 25, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 September 25, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.272 1.277 -0.5
3-year TB 1.304 1.325 -2.1
10-year TB 1.423 1.454 -3.0
2-year MSB 1.348 1.363 -1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.807 1.829 -2.2
91-day CD 1.550 1.550 0.0
(END)
