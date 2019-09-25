SK Wyverns snap 6-game slide to stay in 1st place in KBO
INCHEON, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The sound you just heard was a collective sigh of relief by the SK Wyverns of the west coast city of Incheon on Wednesday.
The defending Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) champions snapped their season-high six-game losing streak, as they defeated the Samsung Lions 1-0 behind starter Kim Kwang-hyun's seven shutout innings and Jung Eui-yoon's solo home run at SK Happy Dream Park.
Thanks to this victory, the Wyverns will live to see another day in first place, with a record of 85-54-1 (wins-losses-ties). They entered Wednesday's action just one game up on the Doosan Bears.
With four games left, the Wyverns' magic number -- the sum of their wins and the Bears' losses -- is now four.
As recently as Aug. 24, the Wyverns were leading the Bears by 7.5 games, considered virtually insurmountable given the way they'd been playing.
But their bats have gone cold in September, especially after they had four straight games rained out at the start of the month, and the trend continued on Wednesday.
The Wyverns had two men on with one out in the first but couldn't cash in. They wasted a two-out single in the second and went down in order in the third.
Jung Eui-yoon then led off the fourth with a solo homer off Samsung starter Choi Chae-heung, and it stood as the winning run.
Kim Kwang-hyun improved to 16-6 and lowered his ERA from 2.60 to 2.50, good for third in the KBO. It was his first scoreless start since Aug. 20.
Right-hander Moon Seung-won, moved from the rotation to the bullpen, made his first relief appearance of the season in the eighth inning and pitched around a leadoff walk to keep the Lions off the board.
Closer Ha Jae-hoon, in his first appearance in 11 days, pitched a perfect ninth for his league-leading 35th save of the season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
