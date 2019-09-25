(LEAD) SK Wyverns snap 6-game slide to stay in 1st place in KBO
INCHEON, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The sound you just heard was a collective sigh of relief by the SK Wyverns of the west coast city of Incheon on Wednesday.
The defending Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) champions snapped their season-high six-game losing streak, as they defeated the Samsung Lions 1-0 behind starter Kim Kwang-hyun's seven shutout innings and Jung Eui-yoon's solo home run at SK Happy Dream Park.
Thanks to this victory, the Wyverns will live to see another day in first place, with a record of 85-54-1 (wins-losses-ties). They entered Wednesday's action just one game up on the Doosan Bears.
The Bears shut out the Lotte Giants 7-0 on Wednesday to stay one game back of the Wyverns.
With four games left, the Wyverns' magic number -- the sum of their wins and the Bears' losses -- is now four. The Wyverns have Thursday off before playing the Lions again Friday and Saturday on the road in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. They will then travel to Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of the capital, to close out the season with a two-game set against the Hanwha Eagles.
The Bears also have four games remaining, with two long road trips on the horizon. They're visiting the Lions on Thursday and hosting the Eagles on Saturday. They finish the regular season with games against the LG Twins in Seoul on Sunday and against the NC Dinos in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, next Tuesday.
As recently as Aug. 24, the Wyverns were leading the Bears by 7.5 games, considered virtually insurmountable given the way they'd been playing.
But their bats have gone cold in September, especially after they had four straight games rained out at the start of the month, and the trend continued on Wednesday.
The Wyverns had two men on with one out in the first but couldn't cash in. They wasted a two-out single in the second and went down in order in the third.
Jung Eui-yoon then led off the fourth with a solo homer off Samsung starter Choi Chae-heung, and it stood as the winning run.
Kim Kwang-hyun improved to 16-6 and lowered his ERA from 2.60 to 2.50, good for third in the KBO. It was his first scoreless start since Aug. 20.
Right-hander Moon Seung-won, moved from the rotation to the bullpen, made his first relief appearance of the season in the eighth inning and pitched around a leadoff walk to keep the Lions off the board.
Closer Ha Jae-hoon, in his first appearance in 11 days, pitched a perfect ninth for his league-leading 35th save of the season.
Against the Giants at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the Bears scored all seven of their runs in the sixth inning.
They had managed just three hits off Lotte starter Brock Dykxhoorn through five frames. Then in the sixth, the Bears loaded the bases with nobody out after two singles and a walk.
Kim Jae-ho's comebacker to the mound went off Dykxhoorn's glove, allowing Oh Jae-il to score from third. Ryu Ji-hyuk dumped a single to shallow right for a 3-0 lead, chasing Dykxhoorn from the game in the process.
Jung Soo-bin then greeted the new pitcher Choi Yeong-hwan with a two-run double that put the Bears ahead 5-0.
The Bears tacked on two more runs with a sacrifice and a double.
That was more than enough run support for Doosan starter Seth Frankoff, who threw two-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings and struck out a season-high 10 batters. The American right-hander improved to 9-8 with a 3.55 ERA.
The wild card matchup was set after Wednesday's action, with the fifth-place NC Dinos losing to the Hanwha Eagles 3-2.
The idle LG Twins secured fourth place and will host the Dinos in the wild card game at Seoul's Jamsil Stadium on a date to be determined later.
The Twins, as the higher seed, will advance to the next round in the postseason with a win or a tie. But if the Dinos win, the two teams will go at it for a second wild card game. The Dinos will have to win that game to move on, while all the Twins need is at least a tie.
