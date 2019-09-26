(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
S. Korea calls for int'l cooperation over Fukushima water discharge
-
1
(LEAD) Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone
-
2
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader may visit S. Korea for special ASEAN summit in Nov.: Seoul
-
5
LG files patent lawsuits against 3 European refrigerator makers