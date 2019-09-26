Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Young people with no inherited wealth sink into a pit of 'inequality' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon, Trump agree on establishment of peace process on Korean Peninsula (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea, U.S. held working-level talks in Pyongyang last week (Donga llbo)
-- Moon proposes joint teams with N. Korea for Tokyo Olympics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't confirms 6th case of African swine fever in Ganghwa (Segye Times)
-- N. Korean pigs that are believed to have died from African swine fever found near DMZ (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Korea's 386 Generation under fire for drawing up outdated policies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon urges IOC chief to support Koreas' joint bid for 2032 Olympics (Hankyoreh)
-- Hopes rise for N. Korea-U.S. nuclear talks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea in danger over 'new cold war' between U.S., China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hanwha Chemical withdraws plan to sell bonds in Japan (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At UN, Moon says DMZ can bring security (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon requests IOC support for two Koreas' joint bid for 2032 Olympic (Korea Herald)
-- 'S. Korea, US agree on transformation in N. Korea policy' (Korea Times)
