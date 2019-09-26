Korean-language dailies

-- Young people with no inherited wealth sink into a pit of 'inequality' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon, Trump agree on establishment of peace process on Korean Peninsula (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea, U.S. held working-level talks in Pyongyang last week (Donga llbo)

-- Moon proposes joint teams with N. Korea for Tokyo Olympics (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't confirms 6th case of African swine fever in Ganghwa (Segye Times)

-- N. Korean pigs that are believed to have died from African swine fever found near DMZ (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Korea's 386 Generation under fire for drawing up outdated policies (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon urges IOC chief to support Koreas' joint bid for 2032 Olympics (Hankyoreh)

-- Hopes rise for N. Korea-U.S. nuclear talks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea in danger over 'new cold war' between U.S., China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hanwha Chemical withdraws plan to sell bonds in Japan (Korea Economic Daily)

