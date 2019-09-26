(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 26)

The government's plan to restructure the nation's export markets risks precipitating a fall in the country's shipments to the US, China, Japan and the EU. The proposal, unveiled earlier this month, calls for a de-emphasis on the four major markets so that they account for only 40 percent of the country's exports in 2022, as compared with 53.4 percent in 2018. At the same time, the plan would seek to expand Korea's exports to developing and emerging economies.