Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Sept. 26
All Headlines 08:47 September 26, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- First day of Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD)
-- Parliamentary interpellation session on political affairs
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into justice minister's family
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- BOK's report on financial stability
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
S. Korea calls for int'l cooperation over Fukushima water discharge
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
4
Seoul working on plan to use DMZ, including Moon's vision to build peace zone
-
5
S. Korean, Japanese biz leaders call for patching up frayed diplomatic relations