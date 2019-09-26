(3rd LD) Concerns grow as S. Korea reports another confirmed swine fever case
(ATTN: CHANGES headline and lead; UPDATES with 8th confirmed case in paras 2-4 and background throughout; MOVES photo)
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea stepped up disinfection efforts on Thursday as the country reported another confirmed case of African swine fever (ASF), as the disease could be spreading to other regions beyond the inter-Korean border area.
The country has reported a total of eight confirmed cases of ASF since the first-ever case of the deadly hog disease in South Korea was reported on Sept. 17.
On Thursday, five new suspected cases were reported -- two in Yangju of Gyeonggi Province, two in Gangwha of Incheon, 60 kilometers west of Seoul, and one in Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province.
One suspected case in Gangwha came back positive in blood tests of pigs. Two suspected cases -- one in Yangju and the other in Yeoncheon -- turned out negative. Two others were still being analyzed as of 11:30 p.m., according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The ministry extended a movement ban for all pig farms, slaughterhouses and other related facilities across the country for another two days to prevent the spread of ASF.
There were about 6,300 pig farms raising 12 million animals in the country as of the end of 2018, according to the ministry.
The virus is harmless to humans but is highly contagious and fatal for pigs. There is no cure or vaccine and the only known way to prevent the disease from spreading is mass culling of affected livestock.
South Korea culled more than 22,000 pigs as of Thursday morning, with more than 60,000 pigs set to be slaughtered in total, according to the ministry. The figure is set to increase further when more ASF cases are confirmed.
Quarantine authorities have been slaughtering pigs within a 3-km radius of the farms infected with the fever, larger than the required 500-meter radius.
The government also decided to ban all vehicles engaged in the livestock industry in northern Gyeonggi Province from traveling outside of the area.
All parts of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon, along with the neighboring Gangwon Province, have been designated as tightly controlled zones subject to tougher disinfection operations and checkups. They are banned from shipping pigs outside of the regions as well.
As the incubation period of ASF is up to 19 days, experts say South Korea may suffer a sharp increase in the number of ASF cases in the northern areas. Quarantine officials, meanwhile, said it is still notable that the virus did not spread byeond the tightly controlled zones.
All the cases of ASF have been detected in regions bordering North Korea, such as northern areas of Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.
An official from the environment ministry said it has carried out examinations on more than 1,000 wild boars since the disease broke out in China last year, which were all tested negative.
The number of wild boars in the country is estimated at around 300,000.
The virus first struck China, the world's top hog producer and consumer, in August 2018 and has since spread to other countries, including Mongolia, Vietnam, the Philippines and North Korea.
In May, the North reported its first case to the World Organization for Animal Health.
In June, the government asked farms along the border to stay on high alert, ordering them to set up fences to prevent possible contact between pigs and wild boars, the ministry said.
Authorities have yet to determine what caused the outbreak of the virus in the country.
