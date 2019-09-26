LG home appliances top rated in U.S. consumer survey
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. earned the No. 1 rating in customer satisfaction in home appliances, a United States consumer index showed Thursday.
The Korean home appliance maker earned a score of 82 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) ratings for 2019, beating last year's leader, the German brand Bosch, which received a score of 80.
In the personal computer industry, American tech giant Apple held the top spot for a second straight year with an ACSI score of 83, followed by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. with 81, the ACSI data showed.
ACSI analyzes customer satisfaction with more than 400 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. Reported on a scale of 0 to 100, ACSI scores are based on data from interviews with roughly 300,000 customers annually.
