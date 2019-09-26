Construction contracts up 5.7 pct in Q2
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The value of construction contracts in South Korea grew 5.7 percent in the second quarter of the year on the back of increased public projects, government data showed Thursday.
The value of domestic construction contracts came to 57.1 trillion won (US$47.6 billion) in the April-June period, compared with 54 trillion won a year ago, according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Contracts in the public sector surged 22.1 percent on-year to 13.1 trillion won thanks to massive orders from municipal governments and state-run firms, while private deals climbed 1.7 percent to 44 trillion won.
The value of contracts clinched by the top 50 industry players expanded 3.9 percent on-year to 22 trillion won in the second quarter, according to the data.
For the first half of the year, the value of domestic construct contracts came to 111.7 trillion won, down 2.1 percent from a year earlier.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
S. Korea calls for int'l cooperation over Fukushima water discharge
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
2
Seoul working on plan to use DMZ, including Moon's vision to build peace zone
-
3
S. Korean, Japanese biz leaders call for patching up frayed diplomatic relations
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone