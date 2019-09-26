Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 9.63 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,083.02 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wednesday (local time), U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on hopes for trade talks between the United States and China. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.61 percent.
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading in positive terrain.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 0.2 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix added 1.1 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.37 percent.
In contrast, No. 1 portal operator Naver was down 0.63 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
