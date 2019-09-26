6 banks earn 21 tln won in interest income in H1
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Six commercial banks in South Korea earned 21 trillion won (US$17.5 billion) in interest income in the first half of this year, marking the biggest half-year income since 2013, data showed Thursday.
According to the data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK), net interest income of the six banks, including KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, also stood at 11.8 trillion won in the first half.
Net interest income refers to the difference between interest earned from loans and the cost of paying interest for deposits.
The net interest income of the six banks had fallen since 2013 as the BOK cut its key rate to a record low until June 2016.
But their net interest income rebounded in 2017 and 2018 after the BOK raised the key rate, according to the data.
In August, the BOK left the policy rate unchanged at 1.5 percent, but a rate cut is expected in October as two BOK board members cast dissenting votes in the rate-freeze decision.
The BOK's wait-and-see stance had been widely expected as it needs to gauge the impact of the July rate cut amid protracted U.S.-China trade tensions and additional trade friction between South Korea and Japan.
(END)
