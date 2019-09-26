FM holds talks with WFP chief on food security, N.K. aid
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with the chief of the World Food Programme (WFP) in New York on Wednesday (U.S. time) on joint efforts toward improving food security for countries in need, including North Korea, her ministry said.
During the talks at the South Korean mission to the United Nations, Kang and David Beasley discussed ways to cooperate with each other to achieve the WFP's "Zero Hunger" initiative aimed at ending starvation through food aid projects in developing nations, the ministry said in a release.
They also exchanged views on humanitarian support for North Korea, where a recent WFP report found that about 40 percent of its population are in urgent need of food.
The two sides also agreed to expand joint efforts to help vulnerable groups such as women, children and refugees to overcome the humanitarian crisis, the ministry added.
