Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Woori Bank floats $550 mln in hybrids

All Headlines 10:12 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Woori Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Thursday it has issued US$550 million worth of hybrid securities to bolster its capital base.

The hybrid bonds have a coupon rate of 4.25 percent and carry a five-year call option, according to the lender.

The securities issuance is expected to raise Woori Bank's capital adequacy ratio, a bank official said.

"The hybrids flotation is meant to boost the bank's capital ratio by expanding capital base," the official said.

Woori Bank floats $550 mln in hybrids - 1


(END)

Keywords
#Woori Bank-debt sale
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!