Seoul subway line No. 9 union goes slow
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Unionists of a Seoul subway line on Thursday launched an indefinite work-to-rule protest calling for the status of irregular workers to be changed to that of regular ones and for an expansion of the workforce, its union said.
"The unionized members of Seoul Metro's Subway Line No. 9 started the no-time-limit job action at 7 a.m., and some 160 unionists are expected to join it," the union said.
It is feared the protest will cause train delays on the line, which transports an average of 500,000 passengers per day. The previous slowdown delayed trains for up to 50 minutes, according to the union.
"If our demands are not met, we will go on strike early next month," the union said.
(END)
