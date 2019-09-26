FM calls for int'l support in denuclearization efforts at U.N. meeting
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called for continued international support for South Korea's efforts to achieve denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula when she attended a U.N. meeting on nuclear disarmament on Wednesday (U.S. time), her ministry said.
She made the remark during a Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) that took place in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the ministry said in a release.
The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) is a U.N.-backed body that will be established in Vienna under the CTBT. But the treaty has not taken effect as eight countries out of the 184 nations that have signed it have yet to ratify it, including the United States and China. North Korea, India and Pakistan never signed the treaty.
In the speech, Kang also underscored the importance of the CTBT's role in efforts to outlaw nuclear tests and inspect breaches of nuclear test bans, and she urged swift ratification of the treaty by the remaining eight countries.
The preparatory commission for the CTBTO is currently led by Shin Dong-ik, a former South Korean ambassador to Austria, who was elected the committee's chairperson late last year.
