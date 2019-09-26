(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
S. Korea calls for int'l cooperation over Fukushima water discharge
-
1
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
2
Seoul working on plan to use DMZ, including Moon's vision to build peace zone
-
3
S. Korean, Japanese biz leaders call for patching up frayed diplomatic relations
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
-
5
(LEAD) Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone