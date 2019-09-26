Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Movement ban extended amid looming concerns over further spread of swine fever
SEOUL -- South Korea's quarantine authorities on Thursday extended a movement ban on all pig farms, feed factories and other related facilities as multiple suspected cases of African swine fever raise concern over the nationwide spread of the deadly animal disease.
Since the first-ever ASF case in South Korea was confirmed on September 17, there have been six further confirmed instances of the highly contagious disease. Two other suspected cases were reported earlier in the day.
-----------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Saudi Arabia hold talks at U.N. gathering
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Saudi Arabia held talks in New York on Wednesday (U.S. time) and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and other regional issues, the foreign ministry said.
During the talks with her Saudi counterpart, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed satisfaction that the amicable bilateral relationship has led to developments in such fields as energy, infrastructure and information and communication technology (ICT), the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
Seoul shares up late Thursday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning on the back of gains in technology stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 9.8 points, or 0.47 percent, to reach 2,083.19 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) Korea's financial stability slightly worsens amid economic slowdown: BOK
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial stability worsened slightly in August due to a rise in household and corporate debt in the face of an economic slowdown, a central bank report showed Thursday.
The country's financial stability index came to 8.3 at the end of last month, breaching the 8-point mark for the first time since early 2016, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. hold biannual defense talks
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States opened biannual defense talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss regional security and other pending alliance issues, the defense ministry said.
The 16th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD), set to run through Friday, came at a time when the allies are facing sensitive issues, such as Seoul's termination of a military information-sharing deal with Japan and ongoing negotiations on the sharing of costs for the stationing of American troops here.
-----------------
FM holds talks with WFP chief on food security, N.K. aid
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with the chief of the World Food Programme (WFP) in New York on Wednesday (U.S. time) on joint efforts toward improving food security for countries in need, including North Korea, her ministry said.
During the talks at the South Korean mission to the United Nations, Kang and David Beasley discussed ways to cooperate with each other to achieve the WFP's "Zero Hunger" initiative aimed at ending starvation through food aid projects in developing nations, the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
(LEAD) Trump, Abe note importance of trilateral cooperation with S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe noted the importance of trilateral security cooperation with South Korea during their talks in New York Wednesday, the White House said.
On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Trump and Abe discussed issues of mutual interest and signed a preliminary bilateral trade agreement.
-----------------
Foreign ministers of S. Korea, China agree to continue cooperation on N.K
NEW YORK -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and China met in New York Wednesday and agreed to continue cooperation over North Korea's denuclearization, a Seoul official said.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held talks for 30 minutes on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, according to the South Korean foreign ministry official, who added that it was their first meeting since Wang visited Pyongyang in early September.
