Finance minister meets Russian businessmen over cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister met Russian business officials to discuss ways to expand industrial cooperation between the two nations, his ministry said Thursday.
South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki visited the Moscow-based Skolkovo Innovation Center, which is nicknamed the Silicon Valley of Russia, on Wednesday (Moscow time) and met various business officials, including those from startups.
Earlier this week, Seoul and Moscow agreed to raise US$1 billion for a joint fund to beef up the supply chain of industrial materials and parts by investing in core technologies.
The first batch of funding will amount to $400 million and gradually be expanded to invest in other areas, such as health care, down the road, Seoul's finance ministry said.
Hong claimed the fund can also be utilized for competitive Russian startups, expressing hope over further ties among South Korean and Russian companies.
The investment will not be limited to only industrial materials and parts but will also include energy, biohealth and aerospace segments as well, Hong said.
In a separate event, Hong met Pavel Livinsky, who represents Russia's state-run energy firm Rosseti, exchanging ideas on establishing an energy grid that connects Northeast Asia, including North Korea.
The two countries vowed to make joint efforts to tap overseas energy projects from third-party countries.
