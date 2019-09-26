Court to review Samsung heir's corruption scandal case in Oct.
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- An appeals court will hand down the final ruling in a massive bribery scandal involving Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong next month, the court said Thursday.
The first hearing for the case that brought down President Park Geun-hye is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 25, the Seoul High Court said.
The move comes after the Supreme Court on Aug. 29 ordered the lower court to reconsider its suspended jail sentence for Lee, the de facto leader of the country's top conglomerate.
Lee was initially sentenced to five years in jail in 2017 for bribing a longtime friend of Park as he sought the government's help in succeeding his father and securing control of Samsung Group.
An appeals court, however, dismissed most of the bribery charges and reduced the term to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, effectively releasing Lee from jail.
The review trial is expected to cover the scope of bribes, which had been a key issue in the series of trials. Lee is expected to attend the hearing to defend himself.
Last month, the Supreme Court also ordered the lower court to review cases involving the former president and her confidante Choi Soon-sil.
The court is scheduled to open the case for Choi on Oct. 30. A date for former President Park Geun-hye has not been confirmed.
