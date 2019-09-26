LG Chem, ADM join hands to develop materials for hygiene products
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Inc., South Korea's largest chemical company, said Thursday it has joined hands with the U.S. agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) to develop materials used for hygiene products.
Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate to produce bio-based acrylic acid, a core element for superabsorbent polymers (SAP) that are widely used in hygiene products like diapers.
LG Chem and ADM will create bio-based acrylic acid using ingredients produced from corn processing. Currently, acrylic acid is mostly produced from petrochemicals.
LG Chem currently produces SAP at its plant in Yeosu, South Korea. The company said it will review the construction of a bio-SAP production plant in North America.
"This joint development agreement with ADM has enabled LG Chem to further expand our business portfolio with eco-friendly products that can achieve sustainable growth," Son Ok-dong, who heads LG Chem's petrochemical business, said in a release.
