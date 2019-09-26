(LEAD) Parliamentary session centers on corruption scandals over justice minister's family
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Political parties locked horns over allegations of corruption involving Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family Thursday during his first attendance at a parliamentary interpellation session.
Making a debut at a parliamentary session as a new Cabinet member, Cho pledged unwavering commitment to completing the reform of state prosecutors.
But the focus of the inquiry session on political affairs with the government mostly centered on partisan wrangling over whether Cho is qualified to lead the justice ministry as the prosecution is probing into his family over corruption suspicions.
"I will do my best to complete the heavy task of overhauling the justice ministry and reforming the prosecution, which is the people's aspiration," Cho told lawmakers at the session.
"I believe the National Assembly will make a wide judgment about legislation over the reform of powerful organizations," he said, asking for parliamentary cooperation.
But once he stepped onto a podium at the chamber for his remarks, lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) yelled and jeered at Cho, with some calling him a "lawbreaker."
LKP lawmakers attached signs reading "Cho Kuk, Resign!" on their chamber seats. Some LKP legislators turned their chairs and refused to look at the minister or temporarily left the chamber.
Lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), meanwhile, clapped their hands to show their support for the minister. Their questions were focused on highlighting the need to keep the prosecution's colossal power in check.
The controversy over Cho's family has emerged as an explosive political issue that recently sent the approval rate for President Moon Jae-in to a record low.
Moon appointed Cho on Sept. 9 despite negative public sentiment toward the row, bestowing on him the task of completing the reform of the prosecution.
His family faces corruption allegations, including that his daughter received preferential treatment to gain admission to elite colleges and that his wife forged a college presidential citation to help their daughter enter a medical school.
Cho denied the allegations in the face of a barrage of questions by LKP lawmakers as he did during a confirmation hearing held in early September.
When asked over whether he is willing to step down, Cho said, "I feel responsibility. I will keep criticisms in mind."
Prosecutors raided Cho's residence early this week as part of their widening probe into the corruption allegations involving his family.
His wife, who was indicted for alleged forgery in early September, looks set to be summoned by the prosecution for the probe in the coming weeks.
The DP and supporters of the minister have denounced the investigation as a politically charged move intended to hamper the government's efforts to reform the prosecution.
Cho said that he held phone talks with a chief prosecutor who was at the scene of the Monday raid on his house but rebutted claims that he sought to influence the probe.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
3
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
4
(LEAD) Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
5
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
1
Moon leaves New York after talks with Trump, U.N. address
-
2
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session
-
3
(LEAD) Trump, Abe note importance of trilateral cooperation with S. Korea
-
4
70 pct. of S. Koreans expect Kim Busan trip to be positive for nuclear talks, cross-border ties
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to work toward 'reasonable and fair' sharing of defense cost