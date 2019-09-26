S. Korea to produce prototype indigenous combat jet by 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will make a prototype of its envisioned indigenous fighter jet by 2021 following the successful completion of its design, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.
Under the project, which began in January 2016 and is worth 8.8 trillion won (US$7.3 billion), South Korea seeks to develop a home-grown cutting-edge fighter aircraft, the so-called KF-X, to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.
After wrapping up their three-day critical design review session on Thursday, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) confirmed that the design for the combat jet met all military requirements, allowing the project to go on to the next phase -- prototype construction.
The prototype will be ready in the first half of 2021, and the agency is eyeing 2026 for the completion of development, according to DAPA.
